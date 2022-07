With the August 2nd primary less than a month away, we are taking a look at some of the state representative races that are on the ballot. Republican voters in Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize County will be picking either Susan Manchester or JJ Sreenan to move on to the November general election for the 78th State Representative seat. In the rest of Auglaize and Mercer Counties, voters will have to decide on the Republican candidate for the 84th State House District between Angela King, Jacob Larger, or Aimee Morrow.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO