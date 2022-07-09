ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Protesters rally at the White House for abortion rights

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, hundreds of protesters risked arrest by crossing the barricade directly in front of the White House to make sure their voices and opinions about abortions were heard. WUSA9 spoke with a number of people on both sides of the argument about what they think...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 9

Mark Shrader
3d ago

why didn't these pricks protest forced vaccinations?? isn't it, my body my choice? or only when it's what the left wants?

Reply
8
 

