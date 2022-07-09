ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

Lucas Mitchell Carey

By Luke Pierce
wcluradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Lucas Mitchell Carey, age 32, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, on January 5, 1990, and graduated from Barren County High School in 2007. He was a Horseman, helping...

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

Margie Hume Young

Margie Hume Young, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 9th, at her residence. Margie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 13, 1944, a daughter of the late Haley Jane (Ford) and James Hume. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and member at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Donnie Wayne Whitlow

Donnie Wayne Whitlow, 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glenview Healthcare. He was born January 3, 1971, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Donnie Ray Whitlow and Martha Ann Davis Garmon, who survives. Early on, Donnie worked in tree service and helped trim trees. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Virgil Copas

Virgil Lee Copas, age 75, of Tompkinsville passed away July 11, 2022 at the Hospice House at Bowling Green. He was born January 2, 1947 in Tompkinsville to the late Eunice Marie “Vibbert” and Joe Jefferson Copas. Virgil proudly served his country with twenty one years of service in the U.S Army and Army National Guard combined. Along side his military career, Virgil also had been employed with Stephens Manufacturing.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Michael “Mickey” Logsdon

Michael “Mickey” Obra Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Logsdon will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 16th at the Faith United Methodist Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Logsdon and his family. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Susan Ann “Marquart” Fuller

Susan Ann “Marquart” Fuller, age 64, of Summer Shade passed away July 12, 2022 at NHC of Glasgow. She was born February 28, 1958 in Trumansburg, NY to the late Leona “Murphy” and John Marquart. Susan , or Suzie as her family and friends knew her, worked as a retail lending officer for MSI Mortgage Company. Suzie had many hobbies that she loved to do. She loved gardening and knitting, and canning. She was a loving wife, mother, grand mother, sister, and friend to many and will be dearly missed.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wcluradio.com

Eloise Vance

Eloise Lynn Vance, 83 of Edmonton passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare in Edmonton. She was born September 16, 1938 in Monroe County to the late Earl Leo and Nellie Jane Dubree Mosier. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Lynn in 1997 and Buster Vance in 2018. Also preceded in death by the following; Four daughters. Patricia (Pat) Emberton, Brenda Gettings, Tina Warf and Cynthia Goodman. A grand daughter Whitney Emberton. One sister and four brothers. Ella Mae “Tootsie” Parrish, Boyd Mosier, Gene Mosier, Ronnie Mosier and Larry Mosier.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Marvin Leo Hall

Marvin Leo Hall, 92, of Greensburg passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. He was born February 6, 1930 in Washington County to the late James Lee Hall and Lula Belle Burns Hall. He was a sign design artist for over 50 years and a talented musician who loved the Lord and played mostly gospel music on guitar and organ.
GREENSBURG, KY
wcluradio.com

Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler

Mr. Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler, age 56, of Spring Hill Florida, formerly of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 15, 1966, the son of Bobbie and Mary Lou (Howard) Chandler. He was married to Andrea Painter. Tim graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1984 and worked as a Technician, He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, having served in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals Football and Basketball teams. He was also a member of Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
GAMALIEL, KY
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16. The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders. The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that...
wnky.com

KSP: Further details released on Barren County shooting

CAVE CITY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is continuing the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 9 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. According to KSP, KSP Post 3 detectives, with assistance from KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, conducted...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
k105.com

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Barren Co.

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Barren County. According to Kentucky State Police spokesman Daniel Priddy, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state police investigate the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 Saturday morning. The shooting, which resulted in the death of an unidentified male,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Woman shoots man at Grayson Springs Road residence

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sgt. Jason Luedke, Deputy Caleb Owens, Constable Mark Stanton, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jakob Clemons, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pursuit in Casey County lands Eubank woman in jail

A vehicle pursuit on Saturday that began in neighboring Casey County ended in the arrest of a Eubank woman, according to Kentucky State Police. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the driver, the vehicle fled. The trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County at which time the suspect was taken into custody.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Allen, Muhlenkamp among superintendent finalists

GLASGOW — Glasgow Independent Schools revealed Tuesday four individuals who could replace outgoing superintendent, Keith Hale. A screening committee charged with reviewing applications and putting forth recommendations presented Monday evening a short list of finalists to the board. – Amy Allen, Principal of Glasgow High School. – Cameron Jackson,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. grand jury returns indictments during June session

GLASGOW — A series of indictments were issued by a Barren County grand jury on June 15, 2022. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt is only proven in a court of law. Benito R. Castro, 34, of Glasgow, was indicted on charges relating to third degree...
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

