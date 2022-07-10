ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Crimo family attorney confident accused parade shooter's parents won't face any criminal charges

The new attorney for the Crimo family spoke to ABC7 Saturday.

George Gomez said the parents of Robert Crimo III, the accused Highland Park parade shooter, are shocked and saddened by what happened.

He also reiterated that Crimo's father said he did nothing wrong by helping his son get a FOID card.

Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and injuring more than 30 others during a July 4th parade in the north Chicago suburb.

Gomez said he is confident neither of Crimo's parents will face any criminal charges.

The Crimo family's original lawyer, Steve Greenberg , said Thursday night he is no longer representing them due to a conflict.

