Bismarck, ND

New Youth Baseball Club in Bismarck puts an early emphasis on giving back

By Luke Gamble
 3 days ago

The Missouri River Baseball club is a travel program in Bismarck that’s just getting started, but before the athletes ever hit the field, there was one thing their coaches and parents hoped to emphasize.

“We’ve got to be appreciating what we’re doing,” Missouri River Naturals head coach Eric Goerdt said. “We can’t just go expecting, this is how it is, this is how we do every day, we just get to play baseball.”

It’s bigger than baseball. The inaugural team is made up of 11 year olds, but they are requiring four different community service projects for players, and the biggest one is called “Run home for Hunger.”

“Trying to discuss with them, not only a lot of kids maybe can’t play travel ball, but can’t afford it and that’s just baseball,” Goerdt explained. “Now you’ve got to look at the ones you come home and you have your meals at night, your family is gathering. There’s a lot of families that don’t get that.”

Missouri River Baseball Club is partnering with Missouri Slope United Way in hopes of raising $5,000, which could equal up to as many as three to four hundred meals. This group of 11 year olds is learning just how big that is.

Lyle Krueger: “I just said, ‘How would you like it if you knew when you left school at three o’clock on Friday, that’s probably going to be your last meal until Monday morning when you have breakfast at school?'” Lyle Kreuger, the coordinator of the “Run Home for Hunger” program explained to his son. “It took him a little bit to kind of grasp that, because he’s never experienced it.”

At the end of the summer the players will help stuff back packs for less fortunate kids, which they believe will be an eye opening experience that goes beyond a ball and a glove.

“One of the reasons we formed this team, again, is not only the baseball aspect, but teaching these kids to be great young men in the community, helping support some of their classmates and other people, and just kind of see both sides of how things go,” Goerdt said.

To help the Missouri River Baseball Club reach its goal, click here.

