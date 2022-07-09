Trump rally: Kelly Tshibaka, Sarah Palin, and Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin for their races for Senate and Congress on Saturday. He said voting machines used around the country are corrupted and “they have to be gone.”

Lindell was the warm-up act for the Trump Save America rally, attended by thousands at the University of Alaska Alaska Airlines Center arena on Saturday. It was his first trip to Alaska and he seemed surprised that Alaskans even know who he is. Lindell started the famous My Pillow company and is a strong supporter of President Trump. He has advanced several theories about election fraud in the 2020 election.

Sarah Palin, running for Congress, also spoke to the crowd, and said, “The stuff you heard about me, guys it’s a lie. I’m way worse than what you’ve heard in the press. And I’m gonna fight even harder for Alaska’s interests and to save this country” … “Don’t retreat. Reload!”

Palin is running for an open seat in Congress, suddenly vacant after the death of Congressman Don Young. She has neither the endorsement of the Alaska Republican Party, nor the support of nearly any conservative leader in Alaska, but she had the crowd’s heart at the Alaska Airlines Center, and took shots at the “good old boys” network in the party.

Kelly Tshibaka’s speech focused on “It’s time for a change.”

Running against a powerful senior senator, Tshibaka pointed out all the ways that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, had let down Alaska for the past 21 years: Enabling Joe Biden, voting for Deb Haaland to lead the Department of Interior, taking care of D.C. insiders rather than Alaskans, voting for the abortion industry, and voting against the Second Amendment.

Tshibaka said Murkowski’s votes hurt Alaskans’ ability to pay rent, put food on the table for their children, and fill up the gas tank.

Trump’s plane landed in Anchorage in the early afternoon and he was due to speak at the arena at about 4 pm. People continued to pour into the arena at 3 pm as security personnel screened them for entry.