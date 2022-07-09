ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Lake, FL

Afternoon Thunderstorm Over Orange Lake

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Check out this awesome shot of afternoon thunderstorms...

www.ocala-news.com

alachuacounty.us

Archer Road SUN Trail Construction to Begin

​Alachua County Public Works is constructing 2.4 miles of Shared-Use Nonmotorized (SUN) trail along Archer Road from SW 75th Terrace to SW 41st Boulevard. The trail will be a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface for walking, biking, and other non-motorized use. This project provides connectivity to the Archer Braid Trail which begins at the trailhead in Archer Florida.
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks reminding residents to keep wildlife safe

With the summer in full swing, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is reminding residents of the dangers that discarded fishing lines can pose to local wildlife. Discarded fishing lines can entangle and kill birds, fish, turtles, and other small animals. Any residents or visitors on a fishing trip should remember to gather all supplies when heading home, and all leftover fishing lines should be disposed of properly.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Children’s Table will host three food distributions

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be three food distributions by the Children’s Table in Inglis, Otter Creek, and Chiefland. The food distribution for the Children’s Table will take place at the Inglis Town Hall at 11:30 a.m. The one for Otter Creek will be at the Otter...
INGLIS, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
#Thunderstorms
ocala-news.com

Marion County convenience store catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning to battle a fire that ignited inside a convenience store in Marion County. At 5:31 a.m., multiple Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Anthony Food Mart located at 9720 NE 21st Avenue in Anthony in reference to an alarm, according to an MCFR social media post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunrise Over Dunnellon Pasture

Check out this beautiful sunrise over a pasture in Dunnellon. Thanks to Kim William for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Dive teams pulled a car stolen from Gilchrist County out of the Santa Fe River. The car was first spotted by a resident last week in the river near a bridge in High Springs. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies determined it no one was inside and...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City to Jacksonville

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City VA Medical Center to Jacksonville National Cemetery. The escort will take place at 11 a.m. They will start at Lake City VA Medical Center and end at Jacksonville National Cemetery. He is USMC Vietnam-era veteran Lawrence...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Louise Webster Crosby Kail

Louise was born June 20, 1921, in San Mateo, Florida and passed on July 4th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Her mother was Addie Louise Bailey of San Mateo, Fla. and her father was John Alden Crosby of Bangor, Maine. Her siblings were Jack and Lilla Crosby, both now deceased, with whom she was very close. Louise grew up during the Great Depression and she learned the value of living within your means. She was raised in the First Presbyterian Church of San Mateo and her faith remained important to her throughout her life. As a child Louise spent most summers at the Crosby family home in Highlands, NC. She attended the Florida State College for Women and was elected VP of her class. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and social events there and made many lifelong friends. There she also met Joseph Bloomer of Lambertville, NJ, who was in Army Air Corp pilot training for WWII. They married in Oct., 1942, in Jacksonville, Fla. They had two sons; Joseph, born 1945 and Robert, born 1954. Louise traveled and lived in Morocco after the war and lived the life of an USAF officer’s wife. The American military was treated like royalty at that time. She hosted and entertained military and foreign dignitaries and traveled to many of Europe’s iconic cities.
SAN MATEO, FL
ocala-news.com

Junior Austin Capron

Junior Austin Capron, 95 years young, graduated from his earthly home in Silver Springs, Florida to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 2nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by Shirley, his beloved wife of 65 years, in 2016. He and Shirley moved to Ocala in 1997 and at the age of 72 he began building their home in Silver Springs. He would have been the first to tell you that home was for Shirley and it was indeed a labor of love which is reflected throughout every room.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
moderncampground.com

Ocala International Airport Plans to Add Luxury RV Park

An airport in Florida is entertaining the idea of turning its spare space into a luxury RV park to invite wealthy visitors to the area and diversify its revenue streams. Ocala International Airport received approval from its local council to proceed with the proposal to establish a luxury RV park. The project is believed to be the first such development at an airport, according to a report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Delores J. Laird

Delores J. Laird, 89, of Ocala, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday July, 4, 2022. Her Memorial service will be on Monday, July 25 at 3:30 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1600 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. She was born on March 23, 1933 in...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Agricultural land developing into residential area

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry council voted to approve the first step to develop a tract of agricultural land into a residential area. A property owner is aiming to develop agricultural land into 750 homes. People told me there is not enough space. The land is located...
NEWBERRY, FL

