Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Comprehensive Plan Input Requested

By Damon Ryan
 3 days ago

Following a public visioning workshop conducted in Manitowoc last week, the city is now asking for online public input for the development...

seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc County Groups Scheduled to Gather This Morning

There are two meetings on the docket for today in Manitowoc County government. The first of these meetings will take place at 9:00 this morning, as the Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex. They will be looking over two conditional use permit requests, and three variance...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Manitowoc City Groups Scheduled to Gather Throughout the Day

It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc as there are four meetings on the docket. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the Manitowoc Senior Center. After going over the Aging and Disability Resource Center Report, the group will...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Authorities to Discuss Finances Today

There is only one meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County government. The Finance Committee will gather at 4:30 am in the County Admin Building and will give the public time to voice their comments. Then the Public Works Director will bring forth any bids for the sale...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Town of Sheboygan Development Project Gets a Boost from the State

A major development project in the Town of Sheboygan is getting some significant help from the State. The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands has granted the North Town development project $9.5 million to help make the huge project a reality. The project officially got underway on June 9th, as...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders to Look Over a Few Proposed Projects

There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Committee on Aging will start things off at 8:30 this morning in the Senior Center located at 1520 17th Street. After getting input from the public, the group will introduce the new Recreation Director, Mike Mathes,...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there. Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street,...
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Number of one-way streets being converted to two-ways in City of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks. Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fish and Game Meeting Reminder, There Is No July Meeting

The Manitowoc Unit of the County Fish and Game is reminding members and the public alike that there is no meeting scheduled for this month. This change was announced last month, but Dean Halvorson, a representative of the group, wanted to issue a reminder. The next meeting is scheduled for...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Highway 47 closed for construction in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis–Construction begins today (Monday) on a stretch of State Highway 47 in Outagamie County. Crews will be making improvements between County Highway JJ in Center and County Highway B in Black Creek. The highway will fully close for box culvert replacement starting this morning. It will be closed...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Resident Real Estate Taxes Due Soon

The second installment of county real estate taxes will be due on July 31st. Manitowoc County Treasurer Amy Kocian says in a news release that property owners may pay in person, by mail, or at select banking institutions indicated on their postcard reminders. Payments that are mailed must be postmarked...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W6807 State Highway 23 Trunk, Plymouth, WI, USA

Sprawling Country Farmhouse! This 15 acre property (just west of Plymouth) features a large country farmhouse, reminiscent of yesteryear with access to the Plank Road Trail. Could be 5 bedrooms, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse has been lovingly cared for. The large eat-in kitchen on the main floor leads way to the living room and den. Along with 2 spacious bedrooms is a ¾ bath, massive mud room and a kitchen pantry area. The upstairs boasts 2 bedrooms (could certainly be more), an area for entertaining and even a family room. A large expendable attic if you’d like and another bathroom. Around the grounds, a 64’ x 40’ newer pole building. Approx 1/3 is finished and heated; remaining 2/3’s unfinished. A large barn, pig barn, shed, 2 car garage and more! The space, views and convenience to Plymouth is great!
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Double-Digit Gas Price Declines Reported in Eastern Wisconsin Counties

Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are continuing to feel a little bit of reprieve at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Price website, the average price per gallon of fuel is down 12 cents in Manitowoc County compared to last week, sitting at $4.43, while Sheboygan County drivers are paying 13 cents less at the pump with an average of $4.45.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

