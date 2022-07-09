Manitowoc Comprehensive Plan Input Requested

Sprawling Country Farmhouse! This 15 acre property (just west of Plymouth) features a large country farmhouse, reminiscent of yesteryear with access to the Plank Road Trail. Could be 5 bedrooms, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse has been lovingly cared for. The large eat-in kitchen on the main floor leads way to the living room and den. Along with 2 spacious bedrooms is a ¾ bath, massive mud room and a kitchen pantry area. The upstairs boasts 2 bedrooms (could certainly be more), an area for entertaining and even a family room. A large expendable attic if you’d like and another bathroom. Around the grounds, a 64’ x 40’ newer pole building. Approx 1/3 is finished and heated; remaining 2/3’s unfinished. A large barn, pig barn, shed, 2 car garage and more! The space, views and convenience to Plymouth is great!

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO