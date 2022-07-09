ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Jim Amos
3d ago

Oooooo you can’t say anything bad about the bidens. They must have forgotten about all the caca the leftie democrats gave to the whole trump family including the young boy. Hypocrisy at its finest

mommy diane
2d ago

what about trumps wife what people said about her i quess cause she wasnt a biden or obama its ok what happenedto freedom of speech

Bekin
3d ago

The sad part is , the general was suspended for an comment that is very mild compared to some of the truthful comments that can be made about her.

