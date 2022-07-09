ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

 3 days ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

“I feed off the fans and the energy,” Mulder said. “I’ve been here before. I know that pars aren’t going to win it. It all depends on putting and I’m putting well.”

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an 8-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th.

“I’m playing way better than in 2020, so my confidence is good going into tomorrow,” Fish said.

Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, scored 19 points to match Mike Modano at 37.

Annika Sorenstam and Joe Pavelski had 35 points. First-round leader T.J. Oshie was tied for ninth with 34.

