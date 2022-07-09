ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson: 'I Need $' photos not message to Ravens. He's hopeful for new deal before season.

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geI7f_0gaLedE700

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says the reason his social media accounts feature a photo that reads “I Need $” is because he loves the movie it came from. It's not, he says, a message to the Ravens regarding his ongoing contract negotiations before the 2022 season.

Jackson made news on social media this weekend after he changed his Instagram profile picture and the header on his Twitter account to a photo that could insinuate otherwise.

The photo comes from a character in the movie “How High,” which stars rappers Method Man and Redman, named I Need Money, who wears a gold grill on his teeth with the words “I Need $.”

Jackson’s reasoning behind the photo changes: He watched the movie, and wanted to post the photo because he found it funny.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously,” Jackson told USA TODAY Sports during Saturday's fourth annual Funday with LJ event.

“They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is hopeful he and the Ravens can agree to a new deal before training camp begins on July 26.

“Hopefully,” Jackson said when asked if he’ll agree to a new deal before training camp. “I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing.”

When asked if he would hold out of training camp until a new deal is reached, Jackson said: “I don’t have that on my mind.”

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered right to you!

Jackson could command a deal in the range of at least $35-40 million annually and at least $150 million in total value.

Seven NFL quarterbacks make at least $40 million annually, while three have contracts worth more than $200 million (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson).

Jackson, who is scheduled to make $23 million in the final season of his rookie deal, did not want to divulge any further details on his contract situation.

“That’s private conversations, and I’m not going to talk about it,” he said.

Baker Mayfield trade winners, losers:Who made out best in deal for QB?

From NFL QB to mushroom farmer:Jake Plummer's life-altering journey into the queendom of fungi

Jackson spent his Saturday afternoon throwing and catching passes, and posing for photos with hundreds of children during his event. He could barely step out of his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV before he was swarmed by youngsters.

One child asked Jackson how to be a quarterback like him, and Jackson responded with a life lesson: Focus in school, and listen to your parents and teachers first.

Another child, 4-year-old Bernice Douillard, stood out wearing a black Jackson jersey with a white and black tutu, Ravens-colored socks, and matching Jordan sneakers.

“When she saw him, she said she wanted to hug him, and when he saw her, he hugged her,” her mother Katrina Daniels said. “I love Lamar because he’s from the same hood I’m from. That’s my cousin, that’s my brother from another mother.”

The children followed Jackson step by step as he circled the grass field where he threw passes up to 50-60 yards. He also outjumped them while catching the football so he could throw again.

Jackson lined kids up against each other in 1-on-1 drills, with the Ravens star trying his best to complete passes to them after they drew routes they planned to run on the football.

Jackson will also host a 7-on-7 tournament for local youth football teams on Sunday.

“The smiles on kids’ faces, to make their day, I had a lot of fun myself like all the kids,” Jackson said.

“It’s surreal. I was one of them when I was a little kid, wanting to see my idols come back and give back to the community. It’s great and fun for me.”

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Youth Football#American Football#Bleacher Report#Usa Today Sports#Lj
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson left out of Top 10 QBs in the league | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Lamar Jackson has impressed NFL fans with his unique brand of quarterback skills, and his ability to improve. Despite his achievements, Jackson was snubbed in a recent ranking by NFL personnel. The former MVP was left out of the Top10 quarterback list, and Nick Wright is not here for it. Watch as he tells Eric Mangini why it's an outrage that Lamar was left out while players like Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson made it in.
BALTIMORE, MD
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Gunnar Henderson’s development shows Orioles should have no hesitation picking high school prospect No. 1 overall | ANALYSIS

The top of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft class is littered with high school talent. The highest-selected prep player of the Orioles’ rebuild has shown why they should have no hesitation taking another with this year’s first overall pick. The morning after 2019 No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman’s major league debut, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias described infielder ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame

After 21 years of playing at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium is set for a name change. The ketchup giants will no longer sponsor the Steelers, putting an end to the two-plus decade naming rights deal, according to Andrew Fillipponi, who has now revealed the new name of the stadium, which is set to […] The post Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Big Win On Sunday

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo scored his third win in the American Century Championship on Sunday. Romo took home the trophy in the celebrity golf event by winning the second hole of a three-man playoff. The NFL world reacted to the former four-time Pro Bowler's big...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Lamar Jackson not considering holding out of training camp

When asked during his fourth annual “Funday with LJ” event on Saturday if he and the Ravens will agree to a new deal before training camp begins on July 26, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said, “[h]opefully. I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing” (via Safid Deen of USA Today). Jackson added that he is not presently considering a training camp holdout.
BALTIMORE, MD
BillsDigest

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

531K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy