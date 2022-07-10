Evacuations urged after 'major fire' ignites at natural gas plant in Oklahoma

Authorities are urging people to evacuate after a large fire ignited at a natural gas plant in Oklahoma.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office advised anyone who lives within a 2-mile radius of the ONEOK plant in Medford to evacuate Saturday afternoon. It is unclear when people will be able to return.

"Please avoid any travel into or through Medford on U.S. Highway 81 at this time," the sheriff's office said earlier , citing an "active incident' at the plant.

Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Dept./Facebook - PHOTO: An aerial view of the explosion at an ONEOK plant in Medford, Oklahoma.

The Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Department also urged people to avoid the highway "due to a major fire" at the plant.

ONEOK said that all company personnel is accounted for and that it is unaware of any injuries at this time.

"We are cooperating with local emergency responders and appreciate their quick response," the company said in the statement. "Our focus continues working with emergency responders to extinguish the fire and the safety of the surrounding community and our employees."

Google Maps Street View - PHOTO: ONEOK Gas Plant in Medford, Okla.

The incident occurred at a natural gas liquids fractionation facility.

Medford is located in northern Oklahoma, more than 100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.