Family holds on to hope for 8-year-old son critically injured in June hit-and-run

The family of 8-year-old Jacob Christopher is holding on to hope after he was badly injured in a hit-and-run last month that killed his grandmother.

Jacob is at Maimonides Medical Center, where he has been in critical condition for the last two weeks.

His mother, Lindy Christopher, is calling on the community to help hold those responsible for the crash accountable.

She says she has not been able to fully mourn the loss of her mother because she is staying strong for her kids.

On June 25, Jacob was crossing the street with his 67-year-old grandmother, Lynn Christopher, and his older sister, Layla, near Ralph Avenue and Macon Street in Bed-Stuy. They were hit by a Gray Honda that was being chased by police.

Jacob and his grandmother were two of five people hit by the driver during the chase. Jacob's grandmother died at the scene.

The Christopher family moved from Bed-Stuy to Georgia last year. The kids were back in Brooklyn to spend the summer with their grandmother.

Lindy says Jacob is a creative and joyful child. Since the accident, she says close to 240 people have come to visit him at the hospital.

The police and the Brooklyn district attorney are investigating the hit-and-run.

One person was previously taken into custody but was later released. No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

GoFundme