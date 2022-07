Portugal has announced it will open its borders to British tourists from 17 May.It has also been removed from the government’s “red list” of nations from which travel is severely restricted.Portugal’s removal from the list comes a month after mandatory hotel quarantine was imposed on any arrivals from the southern European country to the UK.Those travelling from Portugal are still currently required to self-isolate, but can do so at home rather than having to cough up £1,750 for a hotel package.Portugal is one of the five most popular summer sun destinations for British travellers, along with Spain, France, Italy and...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO