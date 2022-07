A 37-year-old father in Minnesota was arrested last week for allegedly killing his infant daughter, and police say the arrest came more than a decade after the child’s death. Benjamin Alexander Russell was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the 2009 death of the 3-month-old girl.

