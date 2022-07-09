Boston joins Ana and Olivia for fun facts and life hacks

Last May, I received a diagnosis that would require either arthroscopic or replacement surgery to correct. I knew it in my heart when I had to give up jogging due to the pain, but now it was named and clouds of gloom filled the not-so-distant future. I reluctantly forfeited my other sports and bitterly sold my riding horse and trailer. When my retired senior horse had to be put down, my bruised heart felt the loss even more keenly when stacked upon all the others.

