Boston joins Ana and Olivia for fun facts and life hacks

(Augusta, GA): Chef Manny Hatzis shares the vision behind the new sports bar he’s opening off of Broad Street. You will definitely want to check out Manny’s Sports Off Broad when they open in a few weeks!
Make your way out to North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park for the last Music In The Park summer concert series. On July 14, guitarist trio Chris Ndeti will take the mic and play for the audience. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for the community event hosted by the North Augusta Arts Council. Music begins at 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the North Augusta Community Center.
Chances of rain did not make citizens shy away from the opportunity to shop and help out a local charity. On Saturday, July 9, Return Engagement held an event in which all proceeds went to FOTAS, an organization that works with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The consignment boutique has...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A movie made in Augusta is available online. “Never Again” as a stage play was launched in the Imperial theater on October 26, 2002, to a sold-out audience before touring the southeast from 2002-2004. Michael Jones later toured two other gospel stage plays, “40 Acres, Who stole the Mule?” from 2006-2009 […]
Leafy green plants painted on the walls, vibrant art and the front fender of a classic Chevrolet nailed to the wall, the inside of the reopened Pineapple Ink Tavern showcases its newly styled Cuban flare. Located at 1002 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Augusta, the food and drink...
July is prime time for South Carolina peaches, and tons of produce are on the move each day from facilities around Edgefield and Saluda counties, helping provide a major boost for several towns and jobs for hundreds of seasonal and full-time employees. "It's hot, and everybody's busy," in the words...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through July, any teacher can take a free boat tour on the Augusta Canal. It’s all thanks to the Canal Heritage Area and their celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. We hopped on the tour to see for ourselves. Jessica Ham is a teacher at Riverside...
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare needs your help finding the person who stole a huge bronze sculpture from the outside entrance of the shelter. “Whoever did it quite honestly is a fool. They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Barbara Nelson told […]
Blackville, SC (WOLO)– On long road trips and hot days it’s always a good idea to drink water to stay hydrated, but what about filling up on water that is rumored to heal?. You might just find that right over the Orangeburg county line in Blackville at the Healing Springs.
(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out. Any outdoor events may change due to weather. Le Chat Noir...
BLACKVILLE, SC (WOLO) — On long road trips and hot days, it’s good to drink a lot of water. Just over the Orangeburg County line in Blackville is free water. “I’m from Brooklyn, New York. I’m all the way out here visiting my mom and sister. They’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” said visitor Chavonia Pratt.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on litigation at Augusta’s burn center at Doctors Hospital. Recently a judge appointed an interim CEO after the death of Fred Mullins, who’d been president and CEO. After Mullins’ death, his brother Frank took over as CEO. Now a...
Last May, I received a diagnosis that would require either arthroscopic or replacement surgery to correct. I knew it in my heart when I had to give up jogging due to the pain, but now it was named and clouds of gloom filled the not-so-distant future. I reluctantly forfeited my other sports and bitterly sold my riding horse and trailer. When my retired senior horse had to be put down, my bruised heart felt the loss even more keenly when stacked upon all the others.
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Business after Hours, a monthly program of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, was held at the office’s of the Aiken Standard on June 23, to help celebrate the 155th anniversary of the publication. Participants were able to network with fellow business leaders in the Aiken community. Special guests included...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
Inside a church resource center on Barton Road, local historian Wayne O’Bryant took to the microphone with a child on his hip. July 8, 2022 marks 146 years since the Hamburg Massacre, a racially charged event that left eight individuals dead. “The Hamburg Massacre was an event that was...
