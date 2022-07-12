Mega Millions jackpot is one of highest in history

(WJW) – Someone has to win eventually! The Mega Millions jackpot has hit a staggering $440 million. The jackpot has continued to go unclaimed for months.

No one matched all the numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 20-36-61-62-69 with a Mega Ball of 20.

The cash prize is $247.8 million.

The jackpot is currently the 11 th highest in Mega Millions history. The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Tickets cost $2. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. Players have to match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

