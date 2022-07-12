ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mega Millions jackpot is one of highest in history

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ulbsp_0gaL50vv00

(WJW) – Someone has to win eventually! The Mega Millions jackpot has hit a staggering $440 million. The jackpot has continued to go unclaimed for months.

No one matched all the numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 20-36-61-62-69 with a Mega Ball of 20.

AMC Theatres offering $5 movie deal through October

The cash prize is $247.8 million.

The jackpot is currently the 11 th highest in Mega Millions history. The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Tickets cost $2. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. Players have to match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Amc Theatres#Nexstar Media Inc
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
ABERDEEN, MD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy