ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police release photos, video of man wanted in shooting that left woman dead in Chinatown

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago Police release surveillance video in Chinatown shooting 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday released surveillance photos and video of a man wanted in a shooting that left a woman dead and two others wounded in Chinatown last week.

The attack happened at 10:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, near a karaoke bar in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago Police officers responded to shots fired, and found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfMFH_0gaL1rKf00
Chicago Police

Police released surveillance images of a man in an orange hooded sweatshirt with a cross on the back. The man is seen entering and running out of a store and running through a strip mall parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be made CPDTIP.com .

A man was also shot and wounded in Chinatown the following Sunday morning. Police said the 18-year-old man was standing near 23rd Street and Archer Avenue when he heard several people arguing, followed by multiple gunshots. The victim suffered a graze wound and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Meanwhile on Friday night this week, a man was nearly hit by a car a block farther south on Wentworth Avenue from the shooting a week earlier – and after the man got into a quarrel with the woman driver, the man in the passenger seat of the car fired shots at him and missed.

People who live in the neighborhood said last week they're worried about their safety like never before.

"This type of killing is getting out of hand," said Kim Tee, with the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, talking about the recent shootings in his neighborhood.

Tee said the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community is working with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) on a petition to declare a karaoke bar where the three people were shot a week ago Friday night as a public nuisance.

Comments / 13

biko
3d ago

you know your up to no good if you're walking around with a hooded sweater on and it's 90 degrees outside

Reply(3)
24
J.R
3d ago

Just cuz a man is wearing a hooded sweatshirt doesn't make him guilty of a crime! It's not illegal to wear a hoodie. What's their probable cause to identify this man? Obviously CPD is just looking at the color of his skin again and assuming he's guilty!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police found the 55-year-old around 2:13 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Normal Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the face and arm, officials said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Police seek to ID suspect in robbery of woman, 80, on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place last week on the Red Line. Police said the suspect is responsible for a strong-arm robbery last Saturday at approximately 1:10 p.m. at the Red Line Jarvis Avenue stop, located in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men denied bond in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer outside bar in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men have been ordered held without bond in the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer outside of a bar in Beverly. Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are all charged in the shooting that paralyzed Officer Daniel Golden, 32, early Saturday morning. A flood of Chicago Police officers packed the courtroom for the suspects' bond hearing.Hayes and Krismantis were charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while Harrell was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two weapons counts. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chinatown#Violent Crime#Chicago Police Police#Stroger Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead in Lawndale triple shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawndale that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Monday night. Police say just before 7:20 p.m., three men were walking in the 1400 block of S. Komensky Ave. when an unknown offender opened fire. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot dead while walking dog in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking his dog Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 24-year-old was walking his dog in the alley around 1:47 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5300 block of South Seeley Avenue, police said. He was found lying on the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Racine County Eye

Man shot, killed is city’s 7th homicide of 2022

RACINE, WI – The young man shot and killed Monday night was just 21 years old. His death marks the City of Racine’s seventh homicide of the year. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Kareen A. Mclain with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department,
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were charged Tuesday morning after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot during an altercation on the Far South Side Saturday. Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago and Justen Krismantis, 22, of Chebanse, Illinois face weapons charges in connection with Officer Danny Golden's shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy