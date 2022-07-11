ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

By Brandon Goldner
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue.

Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said.

Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother.

“He would always bring butter and cheese because in our family, we always made macaroni and cheese, I’m going to miss my brother,” Stephens said.

Even though they were siblings, Stephens raised Lambert like a son after their mother died when she was a teenager.

She would go to school, work, and take care of Lambert and their 10 other siblings. As he grew older, he always made an impression with his sharp sense of style.

“He was an inspiration to the children because they loved the way he’d come in,” Stephens said. “He’d look so nice.”

And he was nice to people.

So when she watches surveillance video showing teenagers chasing and beating her brother to death, she’s left stunned and heartbroken.

“Turn yourself in,” Stephens said. “How can you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us and then you don’t have enough nerve to come and face the public to let them know that you are sorry?”

There’s a $20,000 reward for info leading to arrests. Anyone with info is asked to call the police.

Elenabeth
4d ago

What kind of children are we raising in this country?? These kids have no morals, no regard for human life and no remorse for what they've done. THEN they're growing up to become mass murderers at schools, parks, parades and concerts. ENOUGH already!

Reply(24)
173
Perry Mattiso
4d ago

Now if he would have killed one of them kids there parents would say they were good kids so therefore we must change ourselves an it doesn't look like that's gonna happen anytime soon!! Prayers up for his family RIP🙏

Reply(1)
113
Angela Murray
4d ago

This is so sad killed that man for nothing . The parents should be held accountable as well . My condolence to the victim family 😢

Reply(17)
115
2-Year-Old Boy, 4 Teenagers Among 8 People Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people, most of them children, are in hospitals after two separate shootings in the city. The first happened in West Philly and the other in Northern Liberties. Police say all four victims brought to Jefferson Hospital in the Northern Liberties shooting were teenagers. Two of them, both girls, were shot in the face. This is still an active investigation. The shooting happened at 7th and Wallace Streets. Police tell CBS3 that more than 20 shots were fired in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes around 2:30 a.m. Police also found a black revolver at the scene. Police say a 16-year-old...
Man Shot, Robbed Of $1,500 By Group Of Men In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old victim was shot during a robbery by a group of five to six men. It happened on the 800 block of North Markoe Street around 6:30 p.m. in West Philly. Police say the man was shot once in the hand and is currently in stable condition. Police say the group of five to six male suspects was last seen fleeing in a gray SUV. They made off with $1,500, according to police.
16-Year-Old Shawn Grant Gunned Down In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed under a hail of bullets in North Philadelphia late Monday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Diamond Street. Police say the victim, Shawn Grant, was walking with a friend when the shots rang out. Investigators say the crime scene is extensive with dozens of spent shell casings. “Sixty-three shots, that’s a lot of shots. It appears this may have been some sort of shootout just based on where the balistic evidence is located. But were not certain at this time,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. The victim’s friend was not hit by the gunfire. There’s no word on a motive at this time and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police: 13-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Atlantic City Double Shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the call, but didn’t find the victims at the scene. According to police, two men, ages 30 and 34, reported being at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the alleged shooter entered a three-story building nearby and after about a one-hour barricade, the teen suspect surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the apartment the teenage suspect ran into, according to police. The teen has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. They’re being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Teens beat 72-year-old man to death with a traffic cone, Pennsylvania police say

Video footage shows teens using a traffic cone to beat a 72-year-old man who later died from his injuries, according to Pennsylvania authorities. The Philadelphia Police Department released security footage on Friday, July 8, of the homicide that took place at 2:38 a.m. on June 24. A group of seven teens “struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground” and “causing injuries to his head,” police said in an accompanying news release.
Police: 2 Men Killed In Possible Shootout In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
