Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue.

Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said.

Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother.

“He would always bring butter and cheese because in our family, we always made macaroni and cheese, I’m going to miss my brother,” Stephens said.

Even though they were siblings, Stephens raised Lambert like a son after their mother died when she was a teenager.

She would go to school, work, and take care of Lambert and their 10 other siblings. As he grew older, he always made an impression with his sharp sense of style.

“He was an inspiration to the children because they loved the way he’d come in,” Stephens said. “He’d look so nice.”

And he was nice to people.

So when she watches surveillance video showing teenagers chasing and beating her brother to death, she’s left stunned and heartbroken.

“Turn yourself in,” Stephens said. “How can you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us and then you don’t have enough nerve to come and face the public to let them know that you are sorry?”

There’s a $20,000 reward for info leading to arrests. Anyone with info is asked to call the police.