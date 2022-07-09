North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to discuss increasing substitute teacher rates

I am sure through the past 25 years or so, I have probably used a similar photo for my Trash & Treasures column, but just took this photo a few moments ago (Tuesday morning) and decided to write a bit more about my crazy little corner of “Christmas all year round.” I have always enjoyed the holiday so very much so I decided to do Christmas all 12 months instead of one week or so. One thing about it, the extra set of Christmas lights around my corner cupboard definitely highlights my other prints and pictures on my wall and many other things, like photos and a beautiful painting from a dear friend and many other items that I am able to enjoy all year round.

