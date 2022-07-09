ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVYp5_0gaKusn500
(Credit: HCSO)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee, began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.

The chase continued south through Geneva County, Alabama, where officers with the Hartford Police Department informed deputies in Holmes County, Florida, that they were pursuing the vehicle into their jurisdiction.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holmes County deputies joined the chase the area of Hoover Mill Road and Highway 79.

Meanwhile, other deputies set up spike strips north of the intersection of Highways 173 and 79.

As Brown approached the strips, she hit the brakes and went off the road into an Express Lane’s parking lot, deputies said.

Brown continued onto Highway 173 and tried to turn onto Hubbard Street, but her SUV was eventually forced off the road and into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two children were found in the vehicle’s backseat.

Brown was taken into custody on charges for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, and two counts of child endangerment.

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Alabama man charged with raping woman twice in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WPMI) — An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
WJHG-TV

Body found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning. They said the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road. If you have...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Enterprise, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
County
Holmes County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Holmes County, FL
Crime & Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

Suspect sentenced in 2019 Regal Cinemas shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Goidia L. Porter has been sentenced for shooting Da'Quan Davis outside Regal Cinemas in 2019. According to documents from the Office of the State Attorney, Porter has been sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with a 25 year minimum mandatory sentence for murder in the second degree.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

Shooting at Houston Co. trailer park, investigation begins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — No injuries have been reported after a Monday night shooting at a Houston County trailer park. The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Mobile Home Park in Rehobeth, according to police. Residents of the trailer park say four homes were hit. Details are limited...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#An Express Lane
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Suspect charged in June 12 shooting at Sharer Road apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 23-year-old man from Pelham, Georgia, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment in the 2900 block of Sharer Road, according to a police affidavit. The probable cause affidavit says the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Emergency...
WCTV

One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge woman suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gadsden County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Concord Bainbridge Road near Bell Road just before 4:30 a.m. According to a press release, a sedan was traveling...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says a driver was killed in a fiery semi-truck crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County Monday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just south of Bainbridge on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road around 5:45 a.m. One of the trucks was a gas tanker, while the other was a box truck, according to DCSO.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Sunday morning murder in Henry County has been identified as 50-year-old Barbara Williamson Shaw of Abbeville. Shaw was found shot in the head around 12:30AM Sunday morning on County Road 57 near Abbeville. Both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
usf.edu

A mass fentanyl overdose event in Gadsden is drawing statewide attention

A mass fentanyl overdose event in Gadsden County over the 4th of July weekend is deepening concerns about drug trafficking and the rising cost of drug abuse in the state. Some 19 people overdosed on Fentanyl recently in Gadsden County. Six people died from the drug while it’s suspected to have played a role in another three deaths. The situation was so alarming, it drew the attention of nearly every state agency to the county during a recent roundtable.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy