ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

A massive blaze on Nantucket Island has damaged a historic hotel and several other buildings

By Christina Maxouris, Samantha Beech
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massachusetts firefighters battled a large blaze Saturday that was first reported at a hotel on Nantucket...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 141

xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago

Good grief, how pathetic do people have to be to bring politics into something like this. I'm sure they'd blame a hot summer day or a rip tide on a political party or politician too. Glad to hear no one died, hoping the firefighters who suffered heat exhaustion and back injuries recover. Hope the hotel will be rebuilt and outfitted with proper safety equipment.

Reply(8)
50
malcolm larson
4d ago

First question should be were there working smoke detectors and sprinkler system. This could have been a large life loss incident. Do other historic, luxury building have proper fire protection?

Reply(7)
52
Tom Garbo
4d ago

Just think of the hundreds of millons of dollars it's taking to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral in France that would have been saved if they had sprinklers. I worked in hundred year old buildings and the cost of installing fire sprinklers were repaid back in 5 to 7 years in lowered fire insurance after installing sprinklers. 30 years ago I worked in a building that due to it was just a little over 10,000 square feet the township made them install sprinklers on the 30 year old all masonry building.

Reply(6)
17
Related
Boston

Nantucket’s iconic Veranda House inn destroyed in massive fire

The fire broke out Saturday morning, engulfing the historic bed and breakfast and spreading to nearby buildings. A massive fire ravaged Nantucket’s historic Veranda House Saturday, severely damaging the downtown bed and breakfast that dates back to the 17th century. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. No...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nantucket Island#Boutique Hotel#Firefighters#Accident
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
Newsweek

Two Men Catch Fire at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store in the Hamptons

Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy