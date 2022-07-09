A massive blaze on Nantucket Island has damaged a historic hotel and several other buildings
Massachusetts firefighters battled a large blaze Saturday that was first reported at a hotel on Nantucket...www.cnn.com
Good grief, how pathetic do people have to be to bring politics into something like this. I'm sure they'd blame a hot summer day or a rip tide on a political party or politician too. Glad to hear no one died, hoping the firefighters who suffered heat exhaustion and back injuries recover. Hope the hotel will be rebuilt and outfitted with proper safety equipment.
First question should be were there working smoke detectors and sprinkler system. This could have been a large life loss incident. Do other historic, luxury building have proper fire protection?
Just think of the hundreds of millons of dollars it's taking to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral in France that would have been saved if they had sprinklers. I worked in hundred year old buildings and the cost of installing fire sprinklers were repaid back in 5 to 7 years in lowered fire insurance after installing sprinklers. 30 years ago I worked in a building that due to it was just a little over 10,000 square feet the township made them install sprinklers on the 30 year old all masonry building.
Comments / 141