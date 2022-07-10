ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRNIv_0gaKbZkf00

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City , the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.

Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.

Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.

It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Sterling joined City from Liverpool for an initial £44m in July 2015 and has played a key role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

He has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Sterling grew up in north-west London and began his career at QPR before joining Liverpool in 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reece Topley enjoys record-breaking display as England level series with India

Reece Topley produced record-breaking figures of six for 24 as England marked the third anniversary of their World Cup triumph with a 100-run win over India at Lord’s.As on that unforgettable occasion in 2019 it was a low-scoring affair, but while England needed a super over and a boundary countback to beat New Zealand to the trophy, here a destructive performance from Topley was enough to make 246 a winning total.The Surrey left-armer had never taken a five-wicket haul in international cricket but broke that streak at the 29th attempt and added one more to claim England’s best-ever ODI figures...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy