Yet another chicken chain is coming to town! On the heels of news that Guthrie’s is opening, and with Super Chix having recently opened at the Avenue, Scoville Hot Chicken is now preparing to open at 2100 GA-54 in Peachtree City. The new chicken joint will open in place of Waffle House, which closed in 2020. The new location will be the eighth in the greater metro Atlanta area for the locally based chain.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO