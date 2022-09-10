WWII Journalist Martha Gellhorn CSPAN July 9, 2022 9:10am-10:01am EDT

Navigating bewildered tourists and bustling hustlers on Bourbon Street to the Saint Louis Street entrance of New Orleans legend Chris Owens’ tranquil home is its own small journey. I’ve been summoned here for a walkthrough with her niece to see if the company I work for, The Occasional Wife, will manage an estate sale to liquidate items from Owens’ home and business. Scrolled iron doors open into a 20th century rococo rhapsody in white, black, gold, and reflective surfaces. The lady of the house is no longer present, but the property is laden with clues about this iconic person.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO