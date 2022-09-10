ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWII Journalist Martha Gellhorn CSPAN July 9, 2022 9:10am-10:01am EDT

archive.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Hartley of the National WWII Museum talked about Martha Gellhorn, a...

archive.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
antigravitymagazine.com

A Stage of Her Own

Navigating bewildered tourists and bustling hustlers on Bourbon Street to the Saint Louis Street entrance of New Orleans legend Chris Owens’ tranquil home is its own small journey. I’ve been summoned here for a walkthrough with her niece to see if the company I work for, The Occasional Wife, will manage an estate sale to liquidate items from Owens’ home and business. Scrolled iron doors open into a 20th century rococo rhapsody in white, black, gold, and reflective surfaces. The lady of the house is no longer present, but the property is laden with clues about this iconic person.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hypebeast.com

The 2022 ESSENCE Festival Brought Vibes and Culture to New Orleans

What began as a “party with a purpose” in 1995, has since become a “Festival of Culture,” aimed at uplifting and celebrating the African American community via ESSENCE magazine and its time-treasured readership. Listed as a summer festival you can’t miss, the 2022 EFC returned to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: 6 debs Flying

“Flying into Summertime” billed a debutante bash at the New Orleans Country Club that suggested “Summer Cocktail” as the attire. This was scripted in fuchsia and orange on the écru-backed invitation that had a beautiful rendition of a butterfly in shading watercolors of yellow, gold, pink and magenta on the obverse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Gellhorn
WWL

Man upset about dirty needles popping up in neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Drug addiction is at an all time high, fueled in part by the deadly drug fentanyl coming over the southern border. And while some groups are trying to decrease the health problems that go along with addiction, others say it's putting their neighborhood children at risk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Culture Aid NOLA giving out free hurricane prep kits on Saturday at City Park

No-barrier food aid group Culture Aid NOLA will give out free hurricane prep kits on Saturday, July 16, at Tad Gormley Stadium, as part of a new initiative to help New Orleanians get ready well before a storm starts to threaten the city. The giveaway will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and people can drive up or walk up for kits.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Polo Silk gets his biggest show yet at the New Orleans Museum of Art

If you’re going to take a photo of someone in a New Orleans club, you’ve got to get the shoes in the shot. “Guess what, I’m gonna cut their head off in the picture, but I better not cut off the shoes that are meant to be seen,” says Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell. “Man, that was code to start a fight!”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Wwii Museum#Virtual Event#Cspan
clarionherald.org

Prayer service spotlights couples married in 1972

The 59th annual Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration, sponsored by the Office of Marriage and Family Life of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, was held June 26 at St. Philip Neri Church in Metairie. All couples married during 1972 were invited to attend, and 144 couples accepted the invitation, with clergy,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Algiers and English Turn

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of the Westbank of New Orleans, which includes the area bounded by the Norman Canal, Noland Canal, Donner Canal and the entire Lower Coast of Algiers. There is also a portion of a small industrial complex in Plaquemines Parish that is affected by this precautionary boil water advisory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Delay or Destruction of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARIUS PATIN, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 7, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to court documents, PATIN was employed by the United States Postal Service as a City...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy