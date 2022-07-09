Brasilia Agency

Last Wednesday (6th), the Working Women’s Day at Riacho Fundo II began. The free courses are being given in the cultural square of the city, carried out by the Secretary of Labor (Setrab) and the Cultural and Social Institute of the Federal District (InCS-DF). Six professional courses are...
(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s formal name.
WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Navy hosted its first advanced tactical training event for surface ships in 2016, it purposely avoided collecting much data: The ships didn’t need another assessment, the thinking went; instead, they needed rigorous training ahead of linking up with the rest of the carrier strike group.
General Services Administration considers plastics rulemaking. Legal petition asks agencies to prohibit single-use plastic purchases. The General Services Administration is targeting the federal purchases of single-use plastics and packaging, the agency proposed Thursday in an action that environmentalists called an encouraging step. The agency is seeking public comment for future...
John Eastman, the former Trump lawyer who helped foment the plan to invalidate the 2020 election results, left the Chapman University law faculty last year. But his legacy still sparks campus questions.
Countries have approved the first comprehensive guidelines for judging the value of nature following four years of intense debate, officials said Monday. The report was endorsed by 139 countries, including the U.S., Russia, China, France, the U.K. and Germany, that are members of the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, or IPBES.
Comments / 0