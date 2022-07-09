ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fritc_0gaKM8ZI00

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known.

Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into the alleged misconduct and the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation.

WWE named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, interim CEO and chairwoman during the investigation into his alleged misconduct though he continued to oversee the company’s creative side. The organization stated at the time that it will have no further comment until the investigation is over.

McMahon has been the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation, from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.

WWE matches are now held in professional sports stadiums and the organization has a sizeable overseas following. It has a broadcast partnership with the Saudi media company MBC Group.

The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon with events like WrestleMania, a premium live production that draws millions of fervent viewers.

Revenue last year exceeded $1 billion for the first time and the company has television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. Last month it announced a multiyear expansion of its original programming partnership with A&E.

WWE stars have become crossover sensations, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., based in Stamford, Connecticut, dropped 2% on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Netflix Reportedly Pulls Vince McMahon Docuseries

It appears that the planned Netflix Vince McMahon docuseries has been pulled, following today’s report from the Wall Street Journal about McMahon allegedly paying $12 million combined to keep various affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct quiet. According to F4Wonline’s Denise Salcedo, she was told by sources that the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho drops a controversial take on Vince McMahon’s future in WWE

What will happen to Vince McMahon in the not-too-distant future is one of the biggest questions hanging over every member of the entire WWE Universe. Will he have to step down and cede power once and for all to Stephanie, Triple H, or another party like Nick Khan? Will the second-generation company leader continue to […] The post Chris Jericho drops a controversial take on Vince McMahon’s future in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Jeff Hardy, former WWE star and current AEW wrestler, arrested for DUI, other charges

Jeff Hardy, a former WWE star and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) performer, was arrested Monday in Florida on DUI and other charges, police said. Hardy, 44, was arrested for DUI, driving while his license was canceled/revoked and violating a restriction in which he was required to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle. This was Hardy’s third DUI offense in the last 10 years and is a third-degree felony, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

It’s Worth A Shot: WWE Has Surprising Plans For Returning Character

That’s a way to go. With so many storylines going on WWE television at any given time, it can be difficult to have something that stands out. Sometimes you can see it work due to just how unique the whole thing is, and that seems to be what is happening again on Monday Night Raw. There is currently a pretty different story, and now we might have an idea of where it is going.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Reveals ‘The Truth’ About Why He Could Not Become A WWE Executive

“Road Dogg” Brian James wore many hats during his 20-something-odd years with WWE and the Hall of Famer is thankful for it. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, James talked about his time as the head writer for WWE “Friday Night SmackDown”, and how he eventually found himself struggling to stay afloat on the “SmackDown” boat.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#The Wall Street Journal
ComicBook

Chris Jericho Comments on Vince McMahon's Ongoing Investigation

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the True Geordie Podcast and gave his two cents on the ongoing investigation the WWE Board of Directors is conducting on Vince McMahon. The interview appears to have been conducted prior to The Wall Street Journal's second report as Jericho only ever references the initial accusation of McMahon paying $3 million to a former employee in order to keep her silent about an affair they allegedly had. Since then, new information has come out stating McMahon allegedly coerced a former wrestler into sexual acts then punished her when she rejected future advances, sexually harassed a contractor and kept yet another affair quiet involving an employee who had been with the company for 10 years. As of now, it has been reported that McMahon has paid more than $12 million to keep those four incidents quiet until now.
WWE
PWMania

New Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?

Wall Street Journal reporters Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann discussed their reports on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Talent Relations chief John Laurinaitis on Busted Open Radio. They also hinted that there may be more allegations to come. When they first learned of the Board of Directors’ special...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

YES! Important And Positive Medical Update On AEW’s Bryan Danielson

That is one step forward. You see wrestlers get injured on a regular basis, but there are times where you do not know what that is going to mean. If a wrestler breaks a bone or something a bit more simple like that, you might have an idea of how long they are going to be out of action. There are other kinds of injuries that are a bit more complicated though, and now we know a bit more about the status of one of the biggest stars in the world.
WWE
Bleacher Report

How Did United States Champion Bobby Lashley Get so over on WWE Raw?

Since Bobby Lashley returned during WrestleMania season, the three-time United States champion has emerged as one of the hottest superstars on a brand in desperate need of main eventers. “The All Mighty” has enjoyed success in the past with the company. However, this is possibly the most popular he has been as a babyface since his comeback in 2018.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

William Regal Calls AEW Star One of the Best Wrestlers in the World

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal recently covered a wide range of topics about all things pro-wrestling. During it, Regal praised PAC for being among the world’s best wrestlers:. “I think he’s [PAC] as good as anyone walking the earth. I don’t see anything to do with his...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat

Over the weekend fans who attended the WWE live event in Sacramento, CA saw Natalya face off against Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey and something interesting happened after the match. Natalya no sold Liv Morgan’s finisher, and after she was pinned she pointed at Morgan and said something before exiting the ring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Health Update On Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is reportedly not expected back in the ring anytime soon. Speaking on his “Sunday Night’s Main Event” podcast, Dave Meltzer provided a health update on the veteran wrestler, noting that although Danielson has recovered from his concussion, AEW President Tony Khan is being extra cautious with the handling of one of his prized assets. Due to Danielson’s history of concussions, Khan has yet to clear the American Dragon’s in-ring return.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Agrees To New Deal With The Company

He’ll be around for a bit. Over the history of wrestling, very few stars are able to truly stand out above the rest. It takes something special to make it work that well but some wrestlers manage to make it work. There are different ways to pull this off and you know one of these major stars when you see one. Now you might get to see one of them a bit more often.
WWE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

990K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy