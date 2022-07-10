Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck, And 17 Other White Actors Who Have Played Non-White Characters

Related
Michael Jackson convinced the 'Men in Black II' director to avoid making him an alien so that he could wear the famous black suit
Michael Jackson made a cameo in "Men in Black II." Director Barry Sonnenfeld said he originally wanted Jackson to play an alien, but the King of Pop refused. "He said, 'No, I want to wear the 'Men in Black' suit,'" Sonnenfeld recalled to Insider. When "Men in Black" came out...
d1softballnews.com
The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
EW.com
Watch Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh bust a move to Doja Cat's Elvis single, 'Vegas'
What happens in "Vegas"… makes for a pretty awesome cameo. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is showing off her impressive dance skills as part of a new video in which the budding performer grooves to Doja Cat's "Vegas," the lead single from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic, Elvis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’
Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
Rumors Claim Angelina Jolie Has A Lonely Life Because She Doesn’t Have Friends Unlike Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie is allegedly leading a lonely life because she doesn’t have friends. An unnamed source told National Enquirer that Jolie wants to show the world that she’s doing fine. But the truth is, she’s not.
Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos
Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Send Love To Mayim Bialik After Troubling Diagnosis
Mayim Bialik, 46, has been busy sharing the job of hosting Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings. However, her routine has been interrupted, as a June 19 social media post reveals Bialik tested positive for COVID-19. She also has conditions that make her immunocompromised, further complicating the situation for her. Upon hearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evidence Proves Amber Heard Staged TJ Maxx Shopping
Amber Heard continues to make buzzes after losing the defamation trial, but the public thinks she is faking everything now. Heard seemingly showed that she is already broke - although she has not paid Johnny Depp yet - visiting a discount store and a local grocery in the past days.
Suri Cruise looks just like her mother as she steps out for a smoothie in SoHo
Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes. On Thursay, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo, photographed after getting a smoothie. RELATED: Katie Holmes & her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attend film premiere together Suri Cruise enjoys New York...
Paris Jackson Once Claimed Her Father Michael Jackson Was Murdered
Michael Jackson's official cause of death was acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, but Paris Jackson once thought it could have been murder.
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos
Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
After Deaths During Filming, Netflix Is Suspending Production And An Investigation Is Being Undergone
A van accident has resulted in the death of two actors on Netflix's The Chosen One.
Dolly Parton Recalls The “Heartbreaking” Decision To Turn Elvis Down When He Wanted To Cut “I Will Always Love You”
Can you even imagine the The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll recording the Queen of Country Music’s most iconic song?. Back in 1974, Dolly Parton had a phone call with Elvis’ infamous manager, Colonel Parker, the day before Elvis was supposed to go into the studio to actually cut “I Will Always Love You” to discuss the deal.
Doctors Examine Michael Jackson’s Impossible Dance Move
The King of Pop Michael Jackson was not only loved for his beautiful voice, stage presence and soft outspokenness, but his fantastic dance moves that left many in awe. The pop legend had many signature moves, among them the moonwalk, the spin, the kick and, of course, the anti-gravity lean.
Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials
Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
Carson Daly Allegedly Feared His Marriage Could End If He Continued Sleeping With His Wife In The Same Room
Carson Daly is allegedly convinced that his marriage to his wife, Siri wouldn’t have survived if they continued to sleep in the same room together. Carson DalyUNITED STATES ARMY/SPC. NATHANIEL MUTH/PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Tom Cruise Allegedly Dumped By Hayley Atwell After He Tried To Pursue Her Again
Tom Cruise was allegedly dumped by his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell for the second time in a row. In its July 4 issue, Globe claimed that Cruise has been unlucky in love ever since his divorce from Katie Holmes.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation
Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0