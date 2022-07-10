Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck, And 17 Other White Actors Who Have Played Non-White Characters

In yet another instance of a comic book character being whitewashed in a film adaptation, Scarlett Johansson was cast to play a character who is Japanese in the original Manga.

Fans were torn about the casting — the Ringer pointed out that "many Japanese Americans may find Johansson's casting in a Ghost in the Shell movie distressing, while native Japanese observers make nothing of it."

It wasn't the last time Johansson would find herself at the center of a casting controversy. Just a couple years after Ghost in the Shell came out, she was supposed to play a trans man in the biopic Rub & Tug . She ultimately left the project following criticism about a cisgender woman playing a transgender man — but not before commenting on the backlash.

She told As If magazine, "You know, as an actor I should be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal, because that's my job and the requirements of my job."

After dropping out of the project, she said in a statement to Out, "Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive."