It's not a fun time to be an adult right now; inflation is skyrocketing at an all-time high everywhere, as is the cost of living, and global unemployment is a problem. In truth, it's becoming more and more difficult for people to find affordable resources and options for housing without being charged an arm and a leg. If you're single and on your own, this can seem like a stressful, maybe even lonely time, but it doesn't have to be, especially if you're looking for a partner. Whether you're single and ready to mingle or just looking for friends, there are several states specifically for the unpartnered, and some are better than others.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO