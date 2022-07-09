ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Super7 San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives, Debuts, and Special Editions [UPDATE July 11]

sdccblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Super7, San Diego Comic-Con is always something of a home convention, as the city holds one of only two brick-and-mortar Super7 locations. Their physical store is one of the hottest places to shop in both the Gaslamp and the convention center floor every year. Super7 is celebrating the return to...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Comic-Con Exec Explains Mask Mandate, COVID Tests and Vaccinations: ‘We Are Erring on the Side of Caution’

Click here to read the full article. San Diego Comic-Con kicks off its first in-person, full-sized event in over two years next Thursday with more than 130,000 people expected to attend. The first Comic-Con since the pandemic, with the exception of the mini special edition held last Thanksgiving weekend, will see the over 50-year-old event hit its highest-ever number of attendees wearing masks because, cosplaying or not, they will all be required to don one to get in. “The main thing we discussed with everybody is that we were going to continue a mask mandate,” San Diego Comic-Con International spokesperson David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

Marvel Reportedly Planning to Announce a Doctor Doom Project at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is going to make an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans are expecting the studio to make some announcements regarding the upcoming Phase 5. While we all know what’s coming in Phase 4, fans are more excited to know about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters such as Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Blade, and the Fantastic Four are expected to be featured in the next phase.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett In Disguise Figure Announced For SDCC 2022 (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place from Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. If you're a Star Wars fan that's lucky enough to attend, you'll want to head on over to the Hasbro Booth #3213 to try and stretch that luck even further. They'll be offering a limited allotment of QR codes each day to pre-order their SDCC exclusives, including this Black Series figure of Boba Fett in his nano-spray disguise from the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters comic that we are exclusively revealing here at ComicBook.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super7#Conventions#Convention Center#Godzilla#
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said About the Mystery Show so Far

It’s official: The Duffer brothers are working on a Stranger Things spinoff. Earlier this year, the creators of Netflix’s supernatural series hinted they had ideas for a potential series that would expand the Stranger Things universe. Now, Netflix has confirmed that a spinoff is in the works via the Duffers’ new production company, Upside Down Pictures. The Duffer brothers have remained pretty tight-lipped about the project, but here’s what they’ve said so far.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Seacoast Current

Stephen King Novel to Become TV Series by Creators of ‘Stranger Things’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Many of Maine author, Stephen King's novels have been seen on some sort of screen, whether being made into a film or TV series. King is known for his horror novels, and screen adaptions are honestly just as terrifying as his books.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Release Date Revealed

Star Trek: Lower Decks has set a return course for August. After debuting a new clip from the show last week, Paramount announced on Wednesday that the third season of Star Trek's first half-hour animated comedy series will premiere on Thursday, August 25th exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, after which, the remaining nine episodes of the 10-episode long season will release weekly on Thursdays. Paramount+ also revealed the official key art for the upcoming third season, which is an homage to the theatrical poster for Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. You can see the new key art poster below.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich Joins the MCU

Alden Ehrenreich was seemingly poised to become the next big thing in Hollywood after landing the role of a lifetime as young Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. However, 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't receive much love from the fandom and it seemingly left the young actor's career in obscurity. In fact, after Solo, Alden's acting credits only include one film and television show but it looks like he's on his way to finally redeeming himself.
MOVIES
dotesports.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge surpasses 1 million copies sold

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the beautiful tribute to classic arcade beat-em-ups of the past, has sold over one million copies, Dotemu announced today. The one million mark has been reached in just under a month after the game launched on June 16 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features a fun story mode, arcade mode, and seven playable heroes including the turtles, April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and Casey Jones.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Nina West, Ashley Eckstein to Host Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con

For the first time since 2019, the Her Universe Fashion Show is happening in-person at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 21, SDCC will host the 8th annual Her Universe Fashion Show, a competition featuring coture looks inspired by pop culture franchises. The show features 26 designers competing for the chance to design a collection with Her Universe for Hot Topic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Polygon

Ms. Marvel’s finale has a reveal that’s reverberating around the Marvel fandom

Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series has already spent its six-episode run completely reinventing her origin story and refreshing her powers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its final episode it’s lobbed one more big twist into the mix. And according to the cast, it was a last-minute addition to the script that blew all of their minds.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival A Go At Paramount+ With Key Cast Members & Showrunner Set To Return

After more than a year of on- and off- dealmaking, Paramount+ has given a formal 10-episode series order to a Criminal Minds revival starring six fan favorite cast members, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. Also back is the series’ longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer who closed her deal to return earlier a couple of months ago. The actors’ contracts had been contingent on Messer signing a pact with ABC Signature where she is under an overall deal.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy