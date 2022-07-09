Local man with long criminal history indicted on first-degree sexual assault charge

A local man was arrested last week after trying to scam an elderly woman. According to Tiverton Police, on Wednesday, just before 11:30 a.m., Officers of the Tiverton Police Department were contacted by a 74-year-old Tiverton resident, who advised that she may be the victim of a scam. Officers responded to the victim’s address and learned that a male suspect called the victim, claiming to be a friend. The male told the victim that he had been in an accident with a pregnant woman in Pennsylvania. The victim called her friend confirmed that it was not her friend that had contacted her.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO