Cranston, RI

Local man with long criminal history indicted on first-degree sexual assault charge

By Ken Paiva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local man with a long criminal history is facing a disturbing charge. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General, the Statewide...

Police make arrest after man allegedly tried to scam 74-year-old Tiverton woman

A local man was arrested last week after trying to scam an elderly woman. According to Tiverton Police, on Wednesday, just before 11:30 a.m., Officers of the Tiverton Police Department were contacted by a 74-year-old Tiverton resident, who advised that she may be the victim of a scam. Officers responded to the victim’s address and learned that a male suspect called the victim, claiming to be a friend. The male told the victim that he had been in an accident with a pregnant woman in Pennsylvania. The victim called her friend confirmed that it was not her friend that had contacted her.
TIVERTON, RI
Massachusetts State Police arrest man wanted in double murder of 28-year-old woman, 42-year-old man

Arlington, MA/Concord, NH- Officials have announced that a man wanted in a double murder was captured by Massachusetts State Police. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announced that an arrest warrant was issued on July 7, 2022, for 33-year-old Craig Keville, for two counts of first-degree murder.
ARLINGTON, MA
Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
Driver in critical condition after serious nighttime crash in Tiverton

A local man was seriously injured after a crash on Friday night. According to Captain Michael Miguel, on Friday at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Tiverton Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 506 Crandall Road for multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 2006 Acura RSX in the yard of that address. Emergency personnel found the operator and only occupant had been removed from the vehicle by several bystanders. He was identified as 24-year-old Austin John Medeiros of Tiverton. Medeiros suffered serious injuries and was transported by Tiverton Rescue to Rhode Island Hospital.
TIVERTON, RI
Two 17-year-olds killed, two other teens injured, in crash near Route 6

Tragedy struck last week as two students were killed and two others were injured in a car crash. According to friends and family, high school students 17-year-old Payton Baxter and 17-year-old Michael Matthews were killed in a crash in Foster, Rhode Island. WPRI stated that the crash, which took place...
FOSTER, RI
Tractor-trailer roll over expected to disrupt traffic on Route 95 into the evening

An accident that occurred this morning is expected to cause traffic delays into the afternoon and evening. According to Rhode Island State Police, at just before 10:00 a.m., members of the Rhode Island State Police Wickford Barracks, the State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit, the Department of Environmental Management, and the Warwick Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the ramp from the Airport Connector to Route 95 South in the City of Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
City of Fall River announces new Fall River Veterans Advisory Committee, distribution of $100,000 to veteran service organizations

(FALL RIVER)- In conjunction with Mayor Paul Coogan and Director of Veterans’ Services, Micaila Britto, the City of Fall River has announced the establishment of the Fall River Veterans Advisory Committee as well as a distribution of $100,000 in funding to 18 veteran service organizations. According to Mayor Coogan’s...
FALL RIVER, MA
RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
Baker-Polito Administration announces $15 million in workforce training grants to Bristol, 14 other community colleges

BOSTON –– The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $15 million in workforce training grants to the Commonwealth’s 15 community colleges in support of the creation and expansion of training programs in high-demand industries, such healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity. Approximately 1,500 individuals will receive specialized training...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
National Grid to Host Virtual Event On July 14th for Fall River & Somerset Residents

National Grid invites project neighbors to a Virtual Event on July 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 P.M., to learn about the N12/M13 Transmission Line Upgrade Project. During the Virtual Event, community members will have the opportunity to learn about the project, talk to and ask questions of the project team. Construction, engineering, permitting and other subject matter experts will be present during this event.
FALL RIVER, MA

