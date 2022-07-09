ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina 'too stressed' to enjoy finals win over Ons Jabeur, who vows to win Grand Slam

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 23-year-old was rampant in reply to dropping the first set with consistent answers to the Tunisian's drop-shot mastery, offering evidence of her own net precision to accompany the fierce groundstrokes and serve along with the composure to quash three break points at a decisive stage in the third....

www.skysports.com

Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Elena Rybakina bursts into tears while admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her for making history in the Wimbledon final... after they were prevented from travelling to the UK from Russia to watch her topple Ons Jabeur

An emotional Elena Rybakina fought back the tears after admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday evening. Rybakina came from behind to beat Tunisia’s world No 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final, a win which crowned her as Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
ESPN

Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to win women's championship at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Too nervous to wave, Elena Rybakina stepped into the Centre Court sunshine before the Wimbledon final Saturday and kept a firm double-grip on the black-and-red straps of the racket bag slung over her shoulders. No wave. Not much of a look around. Her play early on betrayed some...
TENNIS
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Tunisian
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Australia’s Matt Ebden and Max Purcell emulate Woodies with Wimbledon doubles title

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell dug deep to join some of the greats of Australian tennis as Wimbledon men’s doubles champions. Two days after saving five match points in the semi-final, Ebden and Purcell battled for four hours, 11 minutes on Saturday to defeat Croatia’s defending champions Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2) in an equally epic title match.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic Wimbledon win: ‘For me, it was heroic’

Goran Ivanisevic has described Novak Djokovic as ‘heroic’ for the way he bounced back from his Australian Open deportation to win Wimbledon. Djokovic was sensationally ordered to leave Australia on the eve of the Australian Open in January over a vaccination row. Ivanisevic was with him in Melbourne...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

JOHN LLOYD: I'm sure the All England Club will be appalled but in order to win against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios must channel his 'nasty' side and get in the reigning champion's face

If I was in Nick Kyrgios’ coaching corner on Sunday, I would tell him to do his thing. If there’s anyone who can knock Novak Djokovic out of his comfort zone, it is Kyrgios. Djokovic’s mental strength is just great, but when Kyrgios starts winding you up it can be unsettling.
TENNIS

