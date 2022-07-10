Contra Costa fire contains blaze near decommissioned powerplant

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has contained a vegetation fire in Pittsburg that ignited Saturday near a decommissioned powerplant.

All forward progress of the fire, coined the Marsh Fire, was stopped Saturday night at around 6:49 p.m., the the district reported in a tweet. The blaze burned 200 acres of the Pittsburg area.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to monitor hot spots. No structures or homes were threatened by the fire and no firefighters were injured.

The fire was burning close to the 700 block of Willow Pass Road, fueled by high winds pushing the flames into palm trees, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Captain Joe Ottolini told KCBS Radio.

"We are working to keep the fire to the west of the power plant," Ottolini said Saturday. "The fire is pushing easterly direction with the wind but we got units positioned right now to stop the fire from pushing further east."

13 fire vehicles from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were on the scene with one CAL FIRE helicopter above.

"The fire in a very difficult area to access crews are dispersing throughout the area dealing with spot fires and trees that are flaring at this time," he explained.

Residents were advised to stay away from the 700 block of Willow Pass Road to allow emergency vehicles to access the area.

