Two chances of active weather possible for Sunday

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms. Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Things remain quiet tonight, but the humidity will start to creep up. Expect temps to only fall into 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be another hot one with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Thursday remains rather warm with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As for Friday, it will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO