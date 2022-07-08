ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Two chances of active weather possible for Sunday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 9, 2022. Sunday will be an active weather day with two chances for thunderstorms. A line of thunderstorms coming in from the Dakotas will likely be weakening as it enters the...

natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.

More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern. Severe thunderstorms are expected through this weekend and into the upcoming workweek, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. For much of this week, severe weather has been centered over...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Duluth, MN
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
#National Weather Service#Lake Superior#Tornado#Dakotas#Northland
AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday afternoon forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms. Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Things remain quiet tonight, but the humidity will start to creep up. Expect temps to only fall into 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be another hot one with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Thursday remains rather warm with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As for Friday, it will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

A few storms for Friday and Saturday

Classic summer weather Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot and humid with a few downpours around mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 92-94 Friday and Saturday with heat index values approaching 108. Any downpours that develop will produce heavy rain, a lot of lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds, especially on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

