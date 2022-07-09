ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County asks court to require LA sheriff’s cooperation in deputy gangs probe

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
On the same day a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proposal to give them the power to remove an elected sheriff for cause was first reported, county lawyers filed a legal action demanding that the current sheriff cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s investigation into alleged internal deputy gangs.

“Although the OIG ordinance makes clear that the sheriff must cooperate with the OIG and provide documents and information in the manner requested by the OIG, the sheriff has refused to cooperate with the OIG’s requests for access to critical records and record systems,” the Los Angeles Superior Court petition states.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has “flatly refused to comply” with a new state statute that requires him to cooperate in the OIG’s investigation of potential deputy gangs, according to the petition, which seeks a court order directing the sheriff to work with the OIG in its probe.

An LASD representative did not immediately respond to the petition brought Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors created the OIG in 2014 to assist in fulfilling its supervisory responsibility and provide comprehensive oversight and monitoring of the LASD, the petition states.

Instead of providing the information sought when requested to do so, Villanueva has cut off access to critical information, documents and materials, according to the petition, which also asks that the sheriff and other LASD members make themselves available for interviews with the OIG.

The supervisors and the sheriff have clashed over a range of matters during Villanueva’s time in office. On Tuesday, the supervisors plan to consider a proposal first reported on Thursday that would ask voters in November to give them power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause.

Villanueva’s re-election campaign responded to the board’s proposal Friday, saying the supervisors have “no business” seeking such authority.

“The people of Los Angeles would be better served if the supervisors spent their time doing their jobs by reducing homelessness and improving health care, instead of trying to seize even more power,” according to a statement from Villanueva’s campaign.

“The sheriff is an elected position, just like the supervisors. Just as the sheriff has no business asking for power to fire the supervisors, the reverse is also true.”

Villanueva’s bid for a second term is headed for a November runoff against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. They finished 1-2 in a nine- candidate field in the June primary.

