Union County, NC

Man drowns after swimming in Lake Monroe, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has drowned after swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies, along with several first responder crews, received reports about a possible drowning.

Deputies said a couple of adult-aged men were fishing when one went out to swim and the others lost sight of him.

After a search of the water, the body of 35-year-old Armando Perez-Cruz was found and recovered from the lake.

Deputies said are continuing to investigate this incident, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Dive team searching after possible drowning on Catawba River, sheriff says)

