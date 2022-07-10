Man drowns after swimming in Lake Monroe, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has drowned after swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies, along with several first responder crews, received reports about a possible drowning.

Deputies said a couple of adult-aged men were fishing when one went out to swim and the others lost sight of him.

After a search of the water, the body of 35-year-old Armando Perez-Cruz was found and recovered from the lake.

Deputies said are continuing to investigate this incident, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

