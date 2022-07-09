ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Tannock Blair, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dITdK_0gaJHhMQ00

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Suspect in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance has violent past

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner was painted as a violent man who shouldn’t be released from jail. Brenner was named a suspect by authorities for the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared in late May and has not been heard from since. Friday, Brenner appeared in federal court on firearms violations. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human JULY 10, 2022 / 3:51 P.M. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As of Sunday, Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the Jacob City Fire is less active, though it is picking up as the temperature outside rises. In a Jacob City Fire update posted on Twitter, UFI responded […]
STOCKTON, UT
ABC4

Halfway Hill Fire grows to over 10,000 acres

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Halfway Hill Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres in only a matter of two days, according to fire officials Monday. Officials say the fire has increased Monday evening, burning in an area with a high density of dead vegetation in drainage within the current fire perimeter, not causing substantial […]
FILLMORE, UT
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford (2), Hyundai, Kia, Nissan (2), Toyota

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Ford Motor Company#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
The Drive

How To Tell If Your 2011-2019 Hyundai or Kia Engine Might Fail

The Hyundai and Kia Theta II engine will give clues before it dies. Recently, we shared an article outlining how certain owners of popular 2011-2019 Hyundai and Kia mid-sized sedans and crossovers might be eligible for an engine replacement. This eligibility is the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement that included a lifetime warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs and rental car costs, compensation for time lost due to repair delays, compensation for traded or sold vehicles, or compensation for vehicles that caught on fire. Although deadlines to submit claims for reimbursement and compensation have passed, the warranty should still apply, whether it’s the first owner or not. A wide range of vehicles is affected, including the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Sorento and more.
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
ABC4

Provo bicyclist crash victim identified

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old Provo man has died after colliding with a truck Thursday afternoon. The man has now been identified as Hunter Thorstenson. Summit County Deputies say they received a report that a black GMC Sierra had hit a man on a bicycle around 3:16 p.m. while traveling on East Frontage […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Sandy couple beats, robs man they offered ride to: Police

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy couple is facing charges after police say they nearly beat a man to death after offering him a ride. Eric Zechariah Kilner, 20, and Cindy Lee Johnson, 43, are both facing one count of aggravated robbery. According to arresting documents, on July 1,...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Bluffdale crash injures 4, including baby

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Bluffdale. Saratoga Springs Police say the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at 14600 South and Redwood Road. A truck traveling northbound went through the intersection and hit a passenger car. A man was taken to the hospital by […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Crews tackle new wildfire in Parley’s Canyon

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are tackling a new wildfire that has ignited in Parley’s Canyon early Monday morning. Unified Fire Authority has named the blaze the “Little Dell Fire” and says it’s currently burning in the Mountain Dell area. The fire first...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Woman claims uncle killed Rachael Runyan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For nearly 40 years, the murder of Rachael Runyan remains unsolved. In 1982, she was kidnapped from a playground in Sunset. Her body was later found in the mountains in Morgan county. Her killer has yet to be found. But now, a woman is coming forward and claiming she knew […]
SUNSET, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Sardine Canyon Fire 5% contained

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (Ahttps://www.abc4.com/BC4) – The Sardine Canyon Fire is currently 5% contained and is estimated at 30 to 35 acres. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that evacuation orders in Cache County have been lifted and residents were able to return home. As the fire is still active, additional ground and air recourses will arrive […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy