Madisonville PD Now Has Text To 911

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday afternoon after he allegedly entered a South Jessup Street home, took a gun and pointed it at people. The arrest citation for 37-year old Antonio Artis alleges he entered the home unwelcomed and refused to leave. A woman inside pointed a gun at him and demanded that he go, but he allegedly took the gun from her and pointed it at the woman and then two people outside while threatening to shoot them.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO