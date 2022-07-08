Afghanistan opium

Related
Military And Cannabis: US Army Seeks To Use Hemp To Conceal Snipers From Enemies
The U.S. Army is constantly seeking ways to improve. One recent idea on how to enhance their operations concerns the ability to conceal snipers from enemies. And the Army is looking at the possibility of using hemp fiber to do this. Even though hemp was legalized under federal law with...
FBI raids ‘cult’ churches near Georgia and Texas military bases alleged to be recruiting soldiers
The FBI has raided a string of churches in Texas and Georgia that are situated near US military bases that have been accused of targeting servicemen.The agency confirmed that it had conducted a raid at Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, in Killeen, Texas, which is just six miles from the country’s biggest base, Fort Hood.Agents also raided the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located near Fort Stewart, and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, which is near Fort Gordon.According to The Killeen Daily Herald, “Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen...
MilitaryTimes
Marine Reserve takeover of Southern Command opens force experimentation
With the Marine Corps Reserve becoming the primary force provider for its service in U.S. Southern Command, reservists, from brand new privates to senior officers, have a ready-made backyard for honing amphibious skills while contributing to real-world missions. Southern Command hasn’t gotten its due in decades. The region, half of...
US Air Force commandos trained to rescue other troops are getting used to a 'way more difficult' environment in the Pacific
The jungle is "very unforgiving" and US commandos "need to be ready for that," a US Air Force special operations officer said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police transport boys to school prom wearing ‘terrorist’ hoods
Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.When the boys’ hire car failed to arrive, off-duty police officers stepped in to help. A parent said the boys wanted to wear pillowcases on their heads to add a surprise element when they arrived.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionVigil held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo AbeDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain
moneytalksnews.com
U.S. States With the Most World War II Veterans
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Porch. The U.S. population of veterans boomed in the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of a military draft in 1940 and the beginning of U.S. involvement in World War II the following year. In 1940, only 9% of adults had served in the military, but just one decade later, that figure had more than quadrupled to 37%. Between veterans of WWII, the Korean War in the 1950s, and the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the share of adult veterans peaked at 44% in 1970. Since then, however, the share of veterans has declined each decade. The draft was ended in 1973, and over time, the aging and passing of older generations of veterans have reduced the percentage of former service members.
‘Modern-Day Jim Jones Cult’ in FBI Raid Targets Vets, Ex-Parishioner Says
FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults. One, the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Augusta, Georgia, is situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon and has for years been accused of sinister activities. Now, one ex-member is speaking out, comparing the organization to the infamous People’s Temple and its leader to Jim Jones, who convinced more than 900 of his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” in 1978.
americanmilitarynews.com
Double amputee Marine returns home for first time since 2021 Kabul bombing
A U.S. Marine who lost his right arm and left leg in the August 26 ISIS suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, has finally returned home nearly a year later. The Sacramento Bee reported Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews landed at the Sacramento International Airport and returned to his home in Folsom, Calif. on Friday in time to be honored in a ceremony at the Folsom Pro Rodeo on Sunday evening.
