CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rotary Park could soon be home to a new, free community garden thanks to a $12,900 community challenge grant from AARP. According to county spokesperson Michelle Newell, the garden will feature one large plot with a variety of crops as well as 10 raised beds. The space will be overseen by park programming staff and maintained through a volunteer program.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO