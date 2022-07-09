Schuck on a Truck: Gems manager Brad Gyorkos discusses first half of Prospect League season

QUINCY — 2x4s for Hope will officially cut the ribbon on its latest Tiny Home in the Quincy area at 215 Spruce at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Jordan Lenz, executive director of 2x4s for Hope, says the process faced many challenges, but with the generosity of Quincy Medical Group Foundation, a dream has become a reality. In a press release, Lenz said, “This tiny home is much more than just a home for an at-risk veteran in our community; this home is hope. This home proves that even in the darkest of days, there can still be light.”
Comments / 0