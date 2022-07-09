ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Schuck on a Truck: Gems manager Brad Gyorkos discusses first half of Prospect League season

By Muddy River Sports
muddyriversports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — The Quincy Gems won 13 games in a 16-game span in the first half of the Prospect League season, propelling them to first place in the Great...

muddyriversports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Gilliland finishes at even par, wins Quincy Senior Men’s City Championship

QUINCY — Scott Gilliland’s consistency led to another championship. The 52-year-old Gilliland won the Quincy Senior Men’s City Championship on Sunday, shooting a 1-over 72 at Westview Golf Course to finish the 36-hole event at even-par 142. He beat Mark Scarbrough and Tim Eaton by four strokes as they both finished at 4-over 146. Eaton had the low round of the day at even-par 71.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

WIU names Sheriff as interim baseball coach

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University Director of Athletics Paul Bubb announced Monday that Tayler Sheriff will serve as the interim head coach of the baseball program for the 2023 season. “After speaking with returning members of the baseball team, I truly believe this is the best opportunity for...
MACOMB, IL
muddyriversports.com

Gilliland leads Quincy senior city golf championship with former champs in pursuit

QUINCY — Three former Quincy men’s city golf champions are in position to add a senior city championship to their title haul. Scott Gilliland leads the field in the 50-and-over event at Westview Golf Course after shooting a 1-under 70 in Saturday’s first round. Gilliland won city championships in 1991 and 2021 along with the 2020 senior city championship the year he turned 50.
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Sports
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
muddyrivernews.com

Adams County State’s Attorney’s office adds Parker, Holcombe to staff

QUINCY — Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha recently hired two assistant state’s attorneys. Pruitt Holcombe from Florence, Ala., and Ryan Parker of Quincy are replacing Anita Rodriguez, who retired in June after a 35-year career, and Jamie Frey, who left in August 2021 to take a position in Springfield with the Administrator’s Office of Illinois Courts.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

2x4s for Hope to hold ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday for latest Tiny Home

QUINCY — 2x4s for Hope will officially cut the ribbon on its latest Tiny Home in the Quincy area at 215 Spruce at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Jordan Lenz, executive director of 2x4s for Hope, says the process faced many challenges, but with the generosity of Quincy Medical Group Foundation, a dream has become a reality. In a press release, Lenz said, “This tiny home is much more than just a home for an at-risk veteran in our community; this home is hope. This home proves that even in the darkest of days, there can still be light.”
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Adams County judge announces kick-off campaign for retention

Quincy, Illinois — An Adams County judge who became the center of international controversy last January after overturning a sexual assault conviction announced a kick-off campaign for retention. According to a news release emailed to the media Saturday morning, Judge Robert Adrian will announce a kick-off campaign for retention...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Full Capacity Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees

The Quincy Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event to get cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies adopted. The shelter is at full capacity and cannot take in animals as we do not have space in foster care or at the shelter. There are some animals that have been at the shelter for over a year or close to a year. With the Empty the Shelter Event, Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh hopes to get as many animals adopted out to make room for more to come.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect League#Gems#Matte#Tailgate#Clipping
KWQC

Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night. David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 7, 2022

Samantha J Durst (50) 818 N 8th for Stealing at 537 Broadway NTA 168. Autumn M Owsley, 29, 1300 S 19th St, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at N 30th and College Ave. PTC 122. Nikki Hickman (38) 520 N. 8th Apt. A, Quincy for disregarding a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy