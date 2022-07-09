Schuck on a Truck: Gems manager Brad Gyorkos discusses first half of Prospect League season

The Quincy Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event to get cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies adopted. The shelter is at full capacity and cannot take in animals as we do not have space in foster care or at the shelter. There are some animals that have been at the shelter for over a year or close to a year. With the Empty the Shelter Event, Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh hopes to get as many animals adopted out to make room for more to come.

QUINCY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO