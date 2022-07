Aston Villa Women manager Carla Ward made her and her side’s goals for the coming Women’s Super League season incredibly clear in a recent interview with the 1874 podcast:. Ward described in frank terms, how she turned Villa’s relegation threated season around after their positive start quickly trailed off. By implementing a higher tempo and a more possessional style, Villa’s performances improved after the Christmas break. However, the manager felt they didn’t get the goals to show for it; in the interview Ward described the need for an “out and out goalscorer.” The recent signing of Simone Magill from Everton before the Northern Ireland international’s unfortunate long term injury demonstrates that desire. But do Aston Villa actually need an out and out goalscorer to push them up into the Women’s Super League’s midtable and beyond?

