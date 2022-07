Celebrating more than 90 melodic years, the Music Institute of Chicago raised over $765, 000 at its recent annual benefit attended by 200 guests at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The paddle raise brought in more than $120,000 in support of the Institute’s innovation, access, and excellence in music education, including financial aid and scholarships, tuition-free community engagement and school programming, and neighborhood-based service activities for all ages and backgrounds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO