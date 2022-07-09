ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shaedon Sharpe Injury Update

By Portland Trail Blazers
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (July 9, 2022) – An MRI taken yesterday revealed Trail Blazers guard Shaedon...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

Scotty Pippen Jr. Impressed for Lakers in Front of LeBron James

The Lakers 2022 Summer League roster is laden with talent and full of notable names, but on Friday night it was Scotty Pippen Jr. who stole the show in front of LeBron James. In the team’s first game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the son of the former Bulls great put on a show, scoring a team-high 19 points in the Lakers 104–84 loss to the Suns. He also racked up four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Detroit, OR
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
FOX Sports

Shaedon Sharpe out of Summer League with shoulder injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe's first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over. The No. 7 pick in last month's NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland's stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. An MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury, and the Blazers announced the diagnosis Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Former NBA Star Is Joining The Officiating Ranks For A Night

If you follow the NBA closely then you’re quite aware of Richard Jefferson. He used to make his living playing for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and others from 2001 to 2018. Nowadays, he’s one of the best, most knowledgeable NBA analysts on...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers#Summer League
Huskies Report

Deuce Heats Up Against the Bulls

Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is entering his second season in the NBA with the New York Knicks and is in year two of the NBA Summer League. Deuce is two games into summer league competition and is averaging 14 points, 6.5 assists and two steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy