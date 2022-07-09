Shaedon Sharpe Injury Update

The Lakers 2022 Summer League roster is laden with talent and full of notable names, but on Friday night it was Scotty Pippen Jr. who stole the show in front of LeBron James. In the team’s first game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the son of the former Bulls great put on a show, scoring a team-high 19 points in the Lakers 104–84 loss to the Suns. He also racked up four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game.
The Lakers faced the Suns on Friday night in the Summer League. LeBron James obviously didn't play, but he was in attendance to watch the young talent on Los Angeles' roster. At one point during the game, Scotty Pippen Jr. drove to the rim and completed a layup despite dealing with a ton of contact.
On Thursday night, former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a shoulder injury in his Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers. Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on the rookie's status. Per Charania, the MRI results for Sharpe showed a small labral tear...
Could the Showtime (summer league) Los Angeles Lakers be a thing?. If we're talking on-court performance then the jury is still out on if the team will live up to that name, but the lineage on the roster is worthy of the moniker. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal, sons...
Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe's first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over. The No. 7 pick in last month's NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland's stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. An MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury, and the Blazers announced the diagnosis Saturday.
Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is entering his second season in the NBA with the New York Knicks and is in year two of the NBA Summer League. Deuce is two games into summer league competition and is averaging 14 points, 6.5 assists and two steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.
