CLAYTON, Mo. – A spacious mansion located just north of Downtown Clayton fits a lot of contemporary charm on just over a quarter of an acre of land. 7747 Maryland Avenue sits on the other side of the line dividing downtown and the rest of Clayton. The front of the home faces the Clayton Post Office and provides additional views of downtown. Don’t be fooled by the view from the sidewalk, with its double garage and symmetrical facade. The backyard is an oasis from the hustle and bustle; a sprawling yard of brick, stone, and greenery. It’s like a secret for the homeowners and guests – one with a fire and built-in grill!

CLAYTON, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO