The front page of the July 10, 1898, edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch featured the story of Kirby May, the tramp who posed as a girl and victimized hundreds of wife hunters. But inside that edition on Page 4 was the story of the first person in St. Louis to own an "Auto-Mobile." Here is our account of that ride with Dr. I. Griswold Comstock.

