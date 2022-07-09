ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Wisconsin football's player photos for the 2022 season

By Wade Flavion
 2 days ago
Earlier this week, Wisconsin football took its player photos for the upcoming season and some Badgers released their personal favorites on social media.

There were several cool previews for next season in the posts, including the first look at some of Wisconsin’s incoming freshmen and transfers fully suited up in their uniforms. A photo from running back Braelon Allen also shows Chez Mellusi wearing No. 1 compared to being No. 6 last year.

Even though it is not quite fall camp yet, seeing the players in their uniforms makes me anticipate Wisconsin’s opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3 even more.

Here are some of the Badgers’ player photos for the upcoming 2022 season:

RS Freshman WR Markus Allen

Junior QB Graham Mertz

Junior WR Chimere Dike

Junior WR Dean Engram

Junior WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

Senior NT Keeanu Benton

