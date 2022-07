A win over the defending champions less than two weeks after his arrival? Maybe the Jalen Brunson signing is already paying off. The newly-minted nine-digit man, admittedly, played no role in this New York Knicks victory on Friday night, those duties instead extended to Summer League stars Feron Hunt and Jericho Sims. Each back for a second summer in Las Vegas, Hunt had 17 points and seven steals while Sims put in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to an 101-88 Knicks victory as they tipped off the 2022 prospect showcase.

