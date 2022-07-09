ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26. Special room rate available; meet & greet and blackjack play planned. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will welcome Eric Sherwood, author of the immensely popular book “Dealt – Stories from My Life...

www.vegas24seven.com

vegas24seven.com

Programming Details and New Visuals Revealed for The Beverly Theater Coming to Downtown Las Vegas

The country’s newest theater will serve as independent film house, intentional concert scene, and thoughtful storytelling arena in DTLV. As work progresses on The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas, additional details about the pillars of programming at the new independent film house and performance theater are being revealed. The locally-forward cultural hub will offer programming in the genres of Lit, Live and Film.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
vegas24seven.com

Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade To Host Christmas In July, Thursday, July 28

Guests Building a Snowman on the Minus5º ICEBAR Patio in 2021. (Photos courtesy of Minus5º ICEBAR) MINUS5º ICEBAR AT THE LINQ PROMENADE TO HOST CHRISTMAS IN JULY,. As temperatures continue to rise in Las Vegas this summer, Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade invites guests to cool off and celebrate Christmas in July. The immersive ice attraction will use snow machines on the outdoor patio to create a festive atmosphere, snowman building activities and a snowball toss with Minus5º ICEBAR’s penguin and yeti characters. A snow cone eating contest and joyful photo opportunities with Santa Claus dressed in his festive summer wardrobe will also be part of the celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Vic’s Italian Jazz Bistro Set To Open in Symphony Park This Summer

IN SYMPHONY PARK THIS SUMMER (early fall) Set to open early fall 2022 in downtown Las Vegas, Vic’s is a sophisticated and intimate space to socialize, drink, and dine, while enjoying an unmatched level of service throughout the entire experience featuring legendary jazz acts, the award winning Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a culinary and hospitality experience created by longtime Las Vegas restauranteur Mark Di Martino. Vic’s is a Lowden family business.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An exclusive summer series of dining is underway at the site of the Mount Charleston Lodge. Joining us now with more are Ellis Island general manager Christina Ellis and chef at Main Street Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

The Ridges Modern Home in Las Vegas with Majestic Mountain and Golf Course Views for Sale at $5,426,000

The Home in Las Vegas, a modern single story custom residence in Redhawk of The Ridges with majestic mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 46 Soaring Bird Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Nikki A D’Ottavio (Phone: 312-315-7558) at Realty ONE Group, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas to undergo $45M renovation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that the property will undergo a complete $45 million “reimagining.”. As part of the renovation, the Silverton says it will feature 300 “rustic-luxe” guest rooms and suites with three distinct...
LAS VEGAS, NV
matadornetwork.com

Family-Friendly Adventures Within 90 Minutes of the Las Vegas Strip

You already know Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of The World. But hiding behind all that grown-up fun also happens to be one of the greatest destinations for families looking to plan a rocking summer vacation. While the Las Vegas Strip certainly comes jam-packed with a trip’s worth of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Best Fries In Las Vegas For National French Fry Day

It’s National French Fry Day on Wednesday! Crispy on the outside, mealy on the inside and fried to golden perfection. French fries satisfy every facet of a junk food craving. Plus, it’s the quintessential summer-time food because its available in every medium. From being packed in buckets, loaded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

VILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

VILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP. The Harmon Corner spot, created in partnership with Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, will offer a variety of exciting, Instagram-friendly tequila drinks to go. Villa One Tequila Gardens pop-up bar in Las Vegas. Villa One™ Tequila Gardens,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Southern Nevada Artist Bonnie Kelso Selected to Create Design for new Class-A Office Building at Downtown Summerlin

ARTIST BONNIE KELSO TO DESIGN LARGEST PUBLIC MURAL IN DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® TRANSFORMING EXTERIOR GARAGE WALLS AT 1700 PAVILION. The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master planned community, today announced the selection of Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso to create the largest public mural in Downtown Summerlin®, the community’s 400-acre walkable, mixed-use urban core. Kelso’s design will transform the north- and west-facing exterior walls of the parking garage of 1700 Pavilion—the ten-story Class-A office tower currently under construction and actively leasing at Downtown Summerlin. The mural, which is designed in panels to accommodate the open spaces between levels, measures more than 120 feet long and more than 54 feet wide on both sides.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy