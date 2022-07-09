ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Muriel (Smalley Conner) Turner, 95

 2 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Muriel (Smalley Conner) Turner of Framingham passed on July 8,2022, just one month and one week away from her 96th birthday. Muriel’s beloved hometown of Andover is where she enjoyed some of her happiest and most carefree days, with brother Ben and sisters Marty and...

